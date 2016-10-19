Nikkei inches up on Wall Street rise, takes China data in stride

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched up on Wednesday, taking cues from a bounce by Wall Street
shares, with the market taking China's growth data in stride
since they were roughly in line with expectations.
The Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 17,007.24 points,
ensconced in a tight range through the session.
"All three Wall Street indexes rebounded overnight and crude
oil prices are rising, and these are supportive factors for the
market," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Asset Management.
Wall Street advanced on Tuesday to give the S&P 500 its best
day this month on the heels of solid earnings reports from names
such as UnitedHealth and Netflix.
"On the other hand, steady selling pressure around the
17,000 threshold is preventing a further advance and keeping the
Nikkei in range," Ichikawa said.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter from a
year earlier, steady from the previous quarter and in line with
market expectations, as increased government spending and a
property boom offset stubbornly weak exports.
Shares of Sharp Corp rose 9.2 percent following a
report that the company expects to post an operating profit of
about 40 billion yen this fiscal year helped by cost cuts and a
withdrawal from its loss-making North American TV business.
Other big gainers included food processor Maruha Nichiro
Corp which rose as much as 6.7 percent after the Nikkei
said its April-September operating profit likely doubled from a
year earlier, helped as a stronger yen reduced import costs.
Terumo Corp was up 2 percent after two U.S.
companies said they will sell some of their medical devices to
the medical equipment maker.
Abbott Laboratories, which is in the process of
buying St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion, said the
companies would sell some of their medical devices to Terumo
Corp for about $1.12 billion.
The broader Topix gained 0.15 percent to 1,358.58
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.15 percent to
12,155.36.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)