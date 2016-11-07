Nikkei buoyed by risk appetite after FBI clears Clinton

* FBI clears Clinton after review of newly uncovered emails
* Latest news lifts risk appetite, dollar ahead of Tuesday's
vote
* Nikkei had logged hefty loss in previous week
TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday, buoyed by a recovery in global risk appetite after
news that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
will not face charges for the latest probe into her use of a
private email server.
FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to Congress that
the agency's review of the newly discovered emails did not
change the agency's previous conclusion that no charges were
warranted against Clinton ahead of Tuesday's election.
Markets had been roiled in recent sessions by signs of a
tightening presidential race between frontrunner Clinton and her
Republican rival, Donald Trump, whose stances on foreign policy,
trade and immigration raised fears about their potential impact
on global growth.
"Until tomorrow's election - the day after tomorrow, in
Asian time - it is hard for investors to focus on anything
else," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
"We had U.S. employment data on Friday, which is usually a
major focus, but this time, the reaction was muted," she said.
The October nonfarm payrolls report showed a year-on-year
increase in average hourly earnings of 2.8 percent, the biggest
gain since June 2009, from 2.7 percent in September.
U.S. employers added 161,000 jobs last month, below
expectations for a gain of 175,000 jobs, according to a Reuters
poll of economists, but the gain was still seen as an indication
of a strong pace of hiring that backed expectations for a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
But it was Monday's Clinton news that sent the U.S. dollar
up more than 1 percent against the perceived safe-haven yen
. The weaker yen gave Japanese equities a tailwind.
The Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 17,135.40 at midday,
pulling away from 2-1/2 week lows plumbed on Friday, when it
marked a 3.1 percent drop for the week -- its largest weekly
fall in four months.
Monday's move puts the Nikkei on track for an upside target
of 17,300 said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"We have to keep in mind that just because Hillary won't
face charges for her email, that isn't a guarantee that she will
win Tuesday's election," he said. "People remember Brexit, so
they know that anything is possible," he added, referring to
Britain's unexpected vote in June to leave the European Union.
Suzuki Motor's shares were up 8.3 percent at
midday, rising to their highest levels in a year after the
vehicle maker hiked its operating profit forecast for the
business year through March 2017.
Japan Display Inc added 7.9 percent after the Asahi
newspaper reported over the weekend that its state-backed main
investor is readying some $500 million in aid for the struggling
Apple Inc supplier.
Dentsu Inc slipped 0.2 percent after public NHK
broadcaster said the headquarters of Japan's largest advertising
agency were raided by the Labour Ministry on Monday over
suspicion that several workers had been forced to work long
hours in violation of labour laws.
The broader Topix was up 1.1 percent at 1,361.68,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.1
percent to 12,201.90.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)