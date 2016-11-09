Nikkei rises in choppy trade on US presidential vote count shows tight contest

* Nikkei traverses positive and negative territory
* Financials, exporters higher
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
more than 1 percent in extremely volatile trade on Wednesday
morning as investors held their breath after early state exit
polls in the U.S. presidential election showed a close contest.
Both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton
waged a tight battle in several crucial battleground states in
their bitter race for the White House, although opinion polls
showed Clinton had an edge in the closing hours of the
campaign.
The Nikkei opened higher, then dipped into negative
territory in early deals before recovering and rising as much as
1.5 percent to 17,427.71 at 0101 GMT.
A total of 32 of 33 Topix's subsectors were in positive
territory, with financials and exporters gaining.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.6 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group added 1.1 percent. Honda Motor
Co gained 1.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co rose
1.3 percent.
Investors have tended to see Democratic nominee Hillary
Clinton as the candidate of the status quo, while Trump's stance
on foreign policy, trade and immigration has unnerved the
market.
"Most market participants have priced in expectations that
Clinton wins the election. However, early votes will likely sway
the market and will cause volatility today," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,375.61 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to
12,333.43.
Graphic of live election results: tmsnrt.rs/2fxyZV0
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)