Nikkei edges up, investors cautious before Trump's news conference

* Nikkei up for 1st time in 4 days
* Toshiba soars on hopes creditors offer support
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 11 Japanese stocks edged up on
Wednesday morning but trading is expected to be subdued ahead of
a much-anticipated press conference by U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump later in the day.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to
19,382.39 in midmorning trade, after falling for the past three
days.
"Investors are cautiously focused on Trump's potentially
market-moving speech," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Trump's news conference - his first since winning the
election in November - will be held later in the global day.
Fujito said many investors are focused on Trump's promises
to provide more stimulus and cut taxes to boost U.S. growth,
while there is also anxiety on his protectionist stance.
"If he points his finger at a specific Japanese company
again, Japanese stocks may get hit so investors are staying on
the sidelines today," Fujito said, referring to Trump's threat
on Toyota Motor Corp last week over the automaker's
Mexico manufacturing plan.
Trump has criticised U.S. companies like General Motors
and Ford Motor Co which manufacture abroad, accusing
them of costing U.S. jobs. On Thursday he took on Toyota,
warning the world's largest automaker that it would face a "big
border tax" if it exported Mexico-built cars to the U.S. market.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota gaining 0.6 percent, while
Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co were almost
flat. Panasonic Corp advanced 1.2 percent.
Toshiba Corp jumped 6.5 percent after sources said
that Toshiba's creditors agreed to support the company, giving
the troubled firm time to work out a turnaround plan.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,550.41 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.5 percent to
13,885.67.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)