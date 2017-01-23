Nikkei drops more than 1 pct on stronger yen, Trump's 'America first' policy

* Mothers, Jasdaq gain
* Toshiba soars on news co may sell stake in chip business
* Takata untraded with glut of sell orders
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped more than 1 percent on Monday as shares of exporters
fell on a stronger yen, while sentiment was subdued on concerns
over newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist
trade view.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 18,886.00 in
midmorning trade.
Exporters dropped, with Toyota Motor Corp falling
1.3 percent, Honda Motor Co shedding 1.9 percent and
Hitachi Ltd declining 1.2 percent after the dollar
slumped 0.9 percent to 113.54, edging towards the
seven-week low of 112.57 yen hit last week.
Trump, in his first address as the president on Friday
highlighted "America first" policies that were short on specific
proposals, disappointing investors hoping for details on his
plans to stoke growth, spend on infrastructure and reduce taxes.
"Since Trump repeats 'America first' so many times,
investors in Japan are being defensive," said Hiroyuki Nakai,
chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.
In a Reuters poll conducted last month, thirty of 33
analysts said Trump's plans to withdraw the United States from
the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact will have an
adverse impact on Japan.
While cyclical stocks and major shares take a hit as
investors become risk averse, small-to-mid caps and start-up
companies attract investors, analysts said.
"Not all sectors are negative. Stocks that are less affected
by global events are attracting buyers," said Hikaru Sato, a
senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
The Mothers index was up 0.1 percent, while the
Jasdaq market added 0.3 percent. Risk consulting
services provider Eltes Co jumped 8.7 percent while
manufacturing support service provider JMC Corp gained
3.9 percent.
Toshiba Corp soared 6.6 percent after sources said
that the company has begun preparations to sell a minority stake
in its core chip business.
Meanwhile, Takata Corp, which dove to the limit
down in the past two trading sessions on worries about the
possibility of a court-led turnaround for its Japan business,
remained, was untraded with a glut of sell orders.
The broader Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 1,515.33,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.3 percent to
13,572.78.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)