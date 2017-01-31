Nikkei falls over 1 pct as US rally falters, BOJ decision awaited

* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration
curbs
* Recently stronger yen undermines Japanese shares
* BOJ widely expected to hold policy steady
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street lower on
concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's policies may prove
destabilising for the rest of the world.
Traders were also reluctant to stake out fresh positions
ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the
day.
The Nikkei ended the morning down 1.3 percent at
19,110.91 points.
"The 19,000 level for the Nikkei is firmer than I thought. I
expected it to fall more, but it seems to be holding for now, as
investors await more earnings from companies," said Ayako Sera,
market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
The recently stronger yen undermined Japanese shares, she
said. The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 113.63 yen,
after tumbling 1.1 percent on Monday.
The broader Topix was down 1.2 percent at 1,525.67,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.2 percent
to 13,680.50.
U.S. stock indexes posted their largest drop so far this
year overnight on disappointment that Trump has not yet unveiled
details of his promised reflationary economic policies, which
had sparked a rally after the Nov. 8 presidential elections.
Trump's sudden imposition of new immigration curbs last week
reminded investors that some of his administration's policies
will have disruptive effects, as they weighed his stimulus and
deregulation pledges against his protectionist stance.
In one positive sign for Japan, government data on Tuesday
showed that factory output rose for a second straight month in
December and household spending fell less than expected.
The data along with a spate of other readings suggest the
economy may be slowly starting to regain some traction,
reinforcing views that the BOJ will keep its monetary stance
unchanged on Tuesday while seeking to allay market fears of an
early tapering of its massive stimulus.
Sony Corp's shares were down 2 percent, after the
company said it had booked a 112.1 billion yen ($986.97 million)
impairment charge on the goodwill value of its movie segment in
the quarter ended December.
Shares of NEC Corp tumbled 15.2 percent after the
communications equipment maker slashed its profit outlook for
the year ending March 31 as delays to projects squeezed revenue.
Mazda Motor Corp was down 3.9 percent after Nikkei
reported the auto maker's operating profit is expected to fall
short of guidance for the year ending March. Mazda will report
its April-December earnings on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)