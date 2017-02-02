Nikkei falls as stronger yen sours mood; Toyota underperforms

* Casio drops on weak earnings
* Hitachi soars after raising forecast
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Thursday after a stronger yen soured sentiment, while Toyota
Motor Corp underperformed after posting weak monthly
sales in the United States.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 19,100.23 points in
mid-morning trade.
The U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic
view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike, which sent the
dollar down. The greenback fell 0.2 percent to 113.03 yen
.
"Since the FOMC's outcome did not become a major
market-moving factor, investors are focusing on earnings results
from individual companies today," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Toyota underperformed its peers, falling 1.5 percent after
the automaker reported a surprise drop of 11 percent in its
January U.S. auto sales.
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
both had sales gains of 6 percent, with its stocks rising 0.8
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Casio Computer Co Ltd stumbled 3.8 percent after
the company's operating profit for the April-December period
dropped 39.1 percent to 20.375 billion yen ($180 million).
Hitachi Ltd jumped 4 percent after the company
raised its operating profit forecast by 20 billion yen for the
year through March to 560 billion yen.
Mazda Motor Corp, Sony Corp and Panasonic
Corp will report their earnings after the market close.
The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,523.03 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
13,662.45 points.
($1 = 113.1400 yen)
(Editing by Randy Fabi)