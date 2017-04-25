Nikkei extends gains on weaker yen, global rally

* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile
steps
* Securities shares jump in line with market gains
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
retook the 19,000 level on Tuesday for the first time in three
weeks, buoyed by overseas gains as well as relief that North
Korea did not conduct another missile test to mark a military
anniversary.
Investors had speculated that Pyongyang could launch another
long-range missile launch to coincide with the 85th anniversary
of the foundation of the North's Korean People's Army on
Tuesday. Such launches have typically come in the morning.
The Nikkei finished up 1.1 percent at 19,079.33
points, getting a tailwind from a modestly weaker yen.
The dollar added 0.4 percent on the day to 110.13 yen
.
Securities firms outperformed, with the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's securities subindex gaining 2.5 percent.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,519.21,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.1
percent to 13,596.77.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)