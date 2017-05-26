Nikkei slips as yen edges up, but poised for weekly gains

* Stronger yen offsets effect of record closes on Wall
Street
* Nikkei heavy ahead of 20,000-point level - strategist
TOKYO May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
remained solidly on track for a winning week on Friday,
underpinned by record closing highs on Wall Street even as a
firmer yen put a damper on sentiment.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 19,753.42 in
morning trade, but was still up 0.8 percent for the week.
"The Nikkei is getting a drag today from a stronger yen,
which has offset the impact of yesterday's Wall Street gains,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"The Nikkei is heavy as it approaches the key 20,000 level,
so we're likely to see it trade in a range next week," he said.
The dollar lost some ground to the yen, slipping 0.1 percent
to 111.69 yen, below its one-week peak of 112.13 scaled
on Wednesday.
On Thursday, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
Composite closed at record highs, fuelled by gains in
the consumer discretionary sector after strong reports from
retailers.
Weekly U.S. jobless claims also highlighted brightening
prospects for the U.S. economy as the four-week moving average
of claims hit a 44-year low, which helped steady the dollar.
Other data showed the goods trade deficit widening last month
and inventories decreasing.
"Lately, the Nikkei has been even more sensitive to foreign
exchange market moves than it is to U.S. stocks," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"And every time it moves higher, some investors who bought
at lower levels earlier this year rush to take profits," he
said.
Shares of Nintendo jumped more than 3 percent to
their highest since July, continuing their recent ascent on
hopes for continued strong sales of the Nintendo Switch, its
latest blockbuster game product.
Share of Toshiba added 0.4 percent, after business
daily Nikkei reported that the beleaguered electronics giant
informed its lenders that it will begin negotiating with four
suitors that submitted second-round bids for its memory chip
unit.
Oil and mining shares fell, after oil prices skidded 5
percent on Thursday as a meeting of OPEC countries disappointed
some investors who had hoped for larger production cuts.
The oil and coal subindex on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dipped
0.2 percent, while the mining subindex tumbled 2.3
percent
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,572.74,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.4 percent
to 14,030.15.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)