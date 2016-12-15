Nikkei turns negative on profit-taking from 7-day rally

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade just before the lunchbreak on Thursday as investors took profits from the seven-day rally after pricing in the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates for the first time in a year.
The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 19,225.24 at the midday break after rising as high as 19,436.90 in morning trade.
The Nikkei early gains resulted from the dollar's surge against the yen after the Fed raised rates for the first time in a year and signalled further hikes could come at a faster pace than the market had expected. Japan's major exporters benefit from a weaker yen.
The Topix was flat at 1,538.99 by midday, after turning positive on the year earlier. In early trade, the Topix traded above 1,547.30, the closing price of the last trading day of 2015.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 13,774.68.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.