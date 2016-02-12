版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 08:28 BJT

Nikkei dips below 15,000 for first time since Oct 2014

TOKYO Feb 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below the psychologically important mark of 15,000 for the first time in 16 months, as the dollar dived to a 15-month low against the yen.

The Nikkei fell as much as 4.6 percent to trade at 14,992.14 in early morning trade, the lowest level since October, 2014.

The broader Topix dropped 3.5 percent to 1,221.03, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 3.6 percent to 11,005.18. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐