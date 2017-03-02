Japan's Nikkei share average rises to 14-1/2-month high

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a level not seen in more than 14 months after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates at its March meeting.
The Nikkei rose as much as 1.2 pct to 19,629.95 soon after the market opened, the highest level since December 2015.
The broader Topix added 1.3 percent to 1,672.86 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to 14,101.82.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.