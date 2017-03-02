Japan's Nikkei share average rises to 14-1/2-month high

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a level not seen in more than 14 months after Wall Street soared and the dollar gained on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates at its March meeting.

The Nikkei rose as much as 1.2 pct to 19,629.95 soon after the market opened, the highest level since December 2015.

The broader Topix added 1.3 percent to 1,672.86 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to 14,101.82.

