Nikkei hits 1-1/2 month low ahead of school-scandal testimony

TOKYO, March 23 The Nikkei share average fell to
a 1-1/2 month low in choppy trade on Thursday morning as
investors became cautious before the testimony in parliament by
the head of a Japanese nationalist school at the heart of a
political scandal.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 18,983.97 in
early trade, its lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, after
opening a tad higher.
Yasunori Kagoike will appear before the budget committees of
the upper and lower houses to give sworn testimony, the latest
twist in a crisis that is chipping away at Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's popularity.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,528.19
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to
13,662.71.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)