Japan's Nikkei falls to lowest level since mid-January

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to the lowest level since mid-January in early trade on Thursday as weak Wall Street performances soured sentiment, while a stronger yen pressured the overall market.
The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 18,668.90, the lowest since Jan. 18. If it falls below 18,650.33 hit on that day, it would be the lowest since early December.
The broader Topix declined 1.0 percent to 1,489.35 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.0 percent to 13,334.08. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year