Japan shares lose allure as volatility, correlation rise

* Two major European pension funds pull some money from
Japan
* Tokyo stock volatility up more than other markets
* Correlation hits historic highs, dents diversification
benefit
By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Dec 16 Some long-term foreign funds are
cutting exposure to Japanese stocks due to rising volatility and
a high correlation to other markets that has made them less
useful as a hedge to investors.
The more pessimistic view of Japan's stock market, revived
by a run of poor economic data, has raised questions about the
sustainability of a three-year long rally fuelled by the
stimulative effects of loose monetary policy or Abenomics.
"Macro drivers such as hopes of additional easing by the
Bank of Japan and further depreciation of the yen, have become
much weaker," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management in Tokyo. "Foreign investors could become net
sellers of Japan stocks on an annual basis for the first time
since 2008."
Japanese share prices have slumped since China's central
bank devalued the yuan in mid-August, sparking fears of a hard
landing in Japan's largest trading partner.
Two major European pension funds pulled money from asset
managers they had mandated to manage Japanese stocks after the
market turmoil in late August, asset firm executives told
Reuters in recent interviews.
"The performance of our fund was pretty good. But we were
told that they think the market's volatility is too high," said
an official from an asset management firm with a mandate from a
pension fund in Europe. The manager declined to be identified as
he was not authorised to discuss investor contracts.
While the move by China rattled markets around the globe, a
big rise in Japan stock market volatility has spooked investors.
The 60-day volatility of Topix, the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's benchmark index, shot up to 31 percent in late
September, from around 13 percent at the end of June.
During the same period, the S&P 500 Index saw its
volatility rise to just 22 percent from 10.5 percent.
The Topix's volatility surpassed Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index
, which rose to 30 percent from 21 percent during the same
period.
Rising volatility was due in part to Japanese shares being
one of the world's best performing markets earlier this year,
making it an easy target for profit-taking.
From the end of last year, the Topix rose 21 percent to an
8-year peak on Aug. 11, just before China devalued the yuan, but
has since surrendered much of those gains.
Even so, the market has recovered faster than others and
some foreign investors are returning.
TSE data shows foreign investors became net buyers of
Japanese stocks in October, buying 526 billion yen ($4.35
billion), after four straight months of selling, during which
they sold a total of 4.072 trillion yen.
Yet, October purchases were likely speculative, spurred by
hedge funds and commodity trading advisers (CTAs).
HIGH CORRELATION
Long-term investors looking to diversify risk are not
jumping into Japanese equities because their correlation to
other markets has risen so much, fund managers said.
Another major European pension fund that cut exposure to
Japanese stocks cited the high correlation factor, said an asset
management industry official with knowledge of the matter.
The 60-day correlation on three-day rolling returns between
Japan and U.S. stocks rose to near 80 percent in late August and
in early October, said Michiro Naito, executive director of
equity derivative and quantitative strategies at JPMorgan.
That is even higher than previous peaks around 70 percent
during the global financial crisis in 2008, or after the burst
of the dot-com bubble in 2000, and is above the average of
around 40 percent in recent years, he added.
From late 2012 to early this year, investors were buying
Japanese shares because of Japan-specific reasons.
Though many investors now say they have to look beyond the
broad themes such as stimulus and corporate governance reforms,
some remain positive on Japanese equities.
"From our point of view, it just means that stock picking
approach is becoming more relevant now," said Romain Boscher,
global head of equities at Amundi Asset Management in Paris.
($1 = 120.8000 yen)
