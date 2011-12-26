版本:
Japan Topix volume hit lowest level this year

TOKYO Dec 26 Volume on Japan's Topix index hit its lowest level this year on Monday, as major overseas markets were closed for extended Christmas holidays.

Only 904.2 million shares changed hands on the main board, the lowest level for 2011.

