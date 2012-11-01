WRAPUP 1-Sony, Sharp in turnaround battle; Panasonic battered

* Sony Q2 operating profit 30.3 bln yen
* Sharp Q2 operating loss 74.8 bln ten
* Sony keeps FY fcast for 130 bln yen oper profit
* Sharp sees FY net loss of 450 bln yen
* Panasonic shares dive 19 pct, $3 bln wiped off mkt value
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Nov 1 Struggling Japanese TV maker Sharp
Corp warned it might not be able to survive on its own,
as it almost doubled its full-year net loss forecast to $5.6
billion, and said it was considering alliances with other
companies.
"Our corporate group has booked massive second-quarter net
and operating losses ... and now see a serious negative
operating cash flow. This raises serious doubts about (our
ability) to continue as a going concern," it said in a statement
on Thursday.
Bigger Japanese rival Sony Corp, which blazed a
trail in the early 1980s with its Walkman portable music
players, made a small operating profit in July-September and
kept its forecast for a full-year profit of $1.63 billion.
But the maker of Bravia TVs, Vaio laptops and PlayStation
game consoles said it expects to sell fewer of its hand-held PSP
and Vita consoles this year - 10 million - than it previously
estimated. It also cut its forecasts for sales of its TV sets -
to 14.5 million - and compact digital cameras - to 16 million -
but kept its PlayStation home console sales estimate at 16
million.
The grim tale from brands that led a consumer electronics
age from the 1970s came a day after Panasonic Corp said
it will lose almost $10 billion this business year as it cleans
its house of risky assets - writing down billions of dollars of
goodwill and assets in its mobile and energy units and preparing
for more restructuring that is likely to see it shift away from
money-losing TVs and other consumer electronics.
The maker of Viera brand TVs, which has shed around 36,000
jobs, also skipped its dividend for the first time in more than
six decades and cut its full-year TV sales forecast by more than
a quarter to 9 million sets. Panasonic shares slumped by nearly
a fifth on Thursday, wiping $3 billion off its market value.
"Consumer needs have been changing and for too long Japanese
electronics firms, like Sharp, with their size and heavy
reliance on past successes, have been too slow to adapt," said
Yuuki Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management.
Sharp has been in talks for months with Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd about the Taiwan-based group becoming
Sharp's biggest shareholder. Sharp said on
Thursday those capital alliance talks were ongoing and it
expected some deal before a March deadline.
"Perhaps it will not fail within this year, but I don't
think Sharp has a viable business in the next 3-5 years," said
Tetsuro Ii, CEO of Commons Asset Management in Tokyo.
"The company hasn't got much time left and they need to cut
off businesses that they can, conserve cash and ... produce
something that's really competitive."
WHAT WILL DRIVE SONY?
Sony maintained its full-year forecast as costs have fallen,
even though it expects to shift fewer gadgets than it thought
only a couple of months ago. The company also kept its forecast
to sell 34 million smartphones.
"The fact that Sony managed to maintain profits shows
management's strong will and commitment to continue cost cuts
even while their product sales remain sluggish," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "Compared to Panasonic
and Sharp ... Sony's earnings should get some credit."
"But we still don't see what their major earnings driver
will be in the future."
Sharp, the maker of Aquos TVs, said it now expected to
report a full-year operating loss of 155 billion yen ($1.94
billion), more than the 100 billion yen loss it had earlier
predicted. But it forecast an operating profit in the current
October-March second half - a target that will allow its banks
to justify a $4.6 billion bailout of the struggling TV maker.
Sharp has secured fresh loans from banks in return for a
pledge to axe 10,000 jobs, sell assets including overseas TV
assembly plants, and return to profit. It has also mortgaged
most of its offices and factories in Japan, including one that
makes displays for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad.
The bank loans may prove to be just a sticking plaster
rather than a salvation, said Myojo Asset's Kikuchi. "I don't
think Sharp has a future. Even if it gets by this term,
financial problems could emerge again next business year, and I
don't see the banks coming to the rescue."
SHARP CHARGE
Sharp posted a July-September operating loss of 74.8 billion
yen ($936 million), compared with a profit of 30.1 billion yen a
year ago, as it booked a $1.1 billion charge for a restructuring
it has promised in return for financing. It also wrote down 61
billion yen of deferred tax assets in the second quarter.
Sony managed a small operating profit - of 30.3 billion yen
($379 million) - in the second quarter, after a loss a year ago,
helped by the sale of a chemicals business that offset weak
demand for its TVs and other devices.
Shares in Sony, valued at less than $12 billion, have
dropped by close to a fifth since end-June and the cost of
insuring against debt default for five years has
jumped by almost 60 percent.
Sharp shares have plunged more than 75 percent so far this
year, while the benchmark Nikkei average has gained more
than 5 percent. Sharp fell 1.7 percent on Thursday ahead of its
earnings release. Sony closed down 4 percent.
Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai has pledged to rebuild the company
around gaming, digital imaging and mobile devices, and nurture
new businesses such as medical devices, as the TV business
shrinks. In late-September, Sony agreed to pay 50 billion yen to
become the biggest shareholder in Olympus Corp, a world
leader in medical endoscopes.
The company is cutting 10,000 jobs, around 6 percent of its
global workforce, and is selling assets and closing facilities.
Media reports have said it may also sell the New
York Sony Tower, its U.S. business headquarters.
HIGH-RISK
"The areas in which Sony is continuing to focus are of
course high-risk, high-return markets," said JP Morgan analyst
Yoshiharu Izumi ahead of the quarterly earnings. "Although we
expect (full-year) margin improvement in electronics, we think
it's too early to appraise a sustained recovery."
While battling weak demand and fierce competition, Sony,
Sharp and Panasonic are also up against a strong yen and
bumps in China, where economic growth has slowed and Japanese
goods have been targetted in sometimes violent protests in a
dispute over ownership of islands in the East China Sea. Sharp
had almost a fifth of its revenues in China, while Panasonic has
around 14 percent of its sales and Sony around 8 percent in that
market.
After four straight years of net losses, Sony's Hirai is
hampered by weakened finances. At end-June, Sony's shareholder
equity ratio fell to below 15 percent - a rate of 20 percent is
generally considered a healthy minimum.
While selling off non-core assets, Sony has also spent to
bolster its business portfolio, laying out $1.8 billion in four
months on the Olympus stake, a cloud gaming firm and a website
for doctors. But this has prompted both Moody's and Standard &
Poor's to lower their long-term debt rating on the company to
the second-lowest investment grade.