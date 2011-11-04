版本:
RPT-Japan approves Tokyo Electric business plan

TOKYO Nov 4 Japan Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Friday approved a business plan by Tokyo Electric , allowing the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to receive the first instalment of tax payer-funded money to help pay for compensation.

With the bailout money flowing into its coffers, Tokyo Electric can avert a possible funding shortfall at least for now, as nuclear compensation payments start in earnest after nearly eight months since the March 11 disaster. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)

