Japan approves Tokyo Electric business plan

TOKYO Nov 4 Japan Trade Minister Yukio Edano on Friday approved a business plan by Tokyo Electric , allowing the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to receive the first instalment of tax payer-funded money to help pay for compensation.

With the bailout money flowing into its coffers, Tokyo Electric can avert a possible funding shortfall at least for now, as nuclear compensation payments start in earnest after nearly eight months since the March 11 disaster. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)