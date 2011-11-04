Japan govt: Tokyo Elec to post $7.4 bln net loss in 2011/12

TOKYO Nov 4 Japan's trade ministry said it expects Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will post a net loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to next March, as it grapples with the clean-up of the crisis-hit Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Tepco secured 900 billion yen in assistance from a government-sponsored bailout body after the ministry approved on Friday a business restructuring by the utility, Japan's largest. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)