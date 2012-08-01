Prosecutors probe execs of Fukushima operator Tepco -Jiji

TOKYO Aug 1 Prosecutors have begun a probe of
executives of Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric
Power Co and government officials after accepting
complaints over the March 2011 disaster, Jiji news agency said
on Wednesday.
A report last month by a panel of experts appointed by
parliament concluded that radiation crisis that was triggered by
the earthquake and tsunami could have been prevented, and that a
failure to take adequate precautions at the plant was the result
of "collusion" among the government, regulators and the plant
operator, known as Tepco.