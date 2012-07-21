Japan probes under-reporting of Fukushima radiation dosage

TOKYO, July 21 Japan's health ministry said it
would investigate reports that workers at the stricken Fukushima
nuclear power plant were urged by a subcontractor to place lead
around radiation detection devices in order to stay under a
safety threshold for exposure.
The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Saturday that an
executive from Build-Up, a subcontrator to plant owner Tokyo
Electric Power, told workers to cover the devices
called dosimeters when working in high-radiation areas.
Dosimeters can be worn as badges or carried as devices
around the size of a smartphone to detect radiation.
Nine workers wore the lead plates around the devices once
after the executive's plea, Public broadcaster NHK said, citing
the subcontractor's president.
Japanese law has set an annual radiation exposure safety
threshold of 50 millisieverts for nuclear plant workers during
normal operations.
But a massive earthquake and tsunami that crippled the
Fukushima plant in March 2011 led to a breach of containment
structures that released radiation, keeping large areas around
the plant off limits more than a year later.
A Tokyo Electric Power spokesman told Reuters on Saturday
the company was aware from a separate contractor that Build-Up
made the lead shields, but that they were never used at the
nuclear plant.
Build-Up could not be reached for comment.