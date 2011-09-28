UPDATE 1-Japan Tobacco jumps, govt urged to sell entire stake

* Ruling party policy chief wants govt to sell entire JT
stake
* Full privatisation would give JT free hand -investor
* Party policy chief also proposes sale of Inpex, Japex
shares
(Adds investor quote, background)
TOKYO, Sept 28 Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc
rose as much as 8 percent on Wednesday after the ruling
party policy chief called on the government to sell off its
entire stake in the cigarette maker, a move seen giving
management greater freedom in business decisions.
The government and ruling Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday
to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen ($91 billion) -- up
from an initial target of 5 trillion yen -- by cutting other
spending and selling government stakes in firms to fund
reconstruction of the tsunami-hit northeast.
The sale of Japan Tobacco shares would take place in two
stages, first reducing the government's 50 percent stake to
one-third over the next five years, and then selling the rest
over another five years following necessary legislative changes.
That marks a change from previous debate that focused on
reducing the government's stake to a third.
"Completely privatising JT, and other companies, would give
them a free hand to make business decisions for themselves,"
said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Investment Management Co.
Democratic Party policy chief Seiji Maehara also called for
the government to sell 700-800 billion yen worth of shares in
energy companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co , according to media reports.
Shares of Japan Tobacco were up 1.1 percent at 371,000 yen
after rising as high as 396,500 yen, their highest since Oct.
2008. Trading activity spiked with turnover reaching 70 percent
of its 30-day average in the first half hour after the opening.
Maehara also proposed selling shares in Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co , according to media reports.
Shares of Inpex rose 2.8 percent while Japan Petroleum
gained 2.6 percent.
($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne, Lisa Twaronite and Vikram Subhedar;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)