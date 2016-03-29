Smoke without fire: Japan becomes test ground for real tobacco e-cigarette

| TOKYO, March 29
TOKYO, March 29 Two tobacco giants are seeing
strong demand for their reboots of the e-cigarette in Japan,
with Philip Morris International twice postponing a
nationwide rollout and Japan Tobacco suspending
shipments - both due to supply shortages.
Japan has become a key testing ground for the two companies
and their new, real tobacco e-smokes as they grapple with
shrinking demand for traditional cigarettes in other developed
countries.
Philip Morris, the world's largest tobacco company, has
postponed the nationwide rollout of its iQOS to April 18.
"We believe that the success of iQOS commercialisation in
Japan will accelerate its global expansion," Philip Morris Japan
president Paul Riley told Reuters.
Japan Tobacco CEO Mitsuomi Koizumi told an earnings briefing
in February: "We have very high expectations for growth of the
so-called tobacco vapour category in five years or so from now."
The iQOS is a tobacco stick that is heated just enough to
produce an aerosol but not combust. The company is betting the
presence of real tobacco will make it more satisfying to smokers
than existing e-cigarettes.
The new device, priced at 9,980 yen ($89), appears similar
to other e-cigarettes in that it is pen-shaped and
battery-powered, and is heated to release tobacco vapour.
A key distinction is the refills, sold as Marlboro
HeatSticks. Most e-cigarettes sold elsewhere use nicotine-laced
liquid, which is heavily regulated in Japan. A pack of 20
HeatSticks sells for 460 yen, the same as regular Marlboro
cigarettes.
Philip Morris has introduced the products in major cities in
Switzerland, Italy and other countries, but Japan is the first
country it plans a nationwide release.
The company had originally planned to sell the product
throughout Japan on March 1, but postponed the launch to the end
of the month due to a potential supply shortage after it saw
stronger-than-expected sales in 12 prefectures where it has been
test marketing.
The company estimates the market share of Marlboro
HeatSticks reached 2.4 percent in Tokyo at the end of January.
Japan Tobacco, which commands about 60 percent of Japan's
cigarette market and is the world's third-largest tobacco maker,
has also got in on the action by acquiring two overseas
e-cigarette makers in the past two years.
In Japan, it has launched the Ploom TECH, priced at 4,000
yen and sold with 460-yen packs of five capsules. Ploom TECH's
selling point is that vapour generated from a liquid cartridge
passes through the capsules' granulated tobacco, creating a
taste the company says is close to the real thing.
"There is definitely a need for products that are smokeless
but are still satisfying as cigarettes," said Masanao Takahashi,
director at Japan Tobacco's emerging products marketing
division.
Like iQOS, Ploom TECH's initial launch in the southern
Japanese city of Fukuoka proved so popular that the shipment of
the device were suspended after a week due to a supply shortage.
It is currently working on a nationwide launch and is also
eyeing a global expansion later this year.
