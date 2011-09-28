Japan Tobacco jumps, govt eyes selling entire stake

TOKYO, Sept 28 Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc
rose 6 percent on Wednesday after the ruling party
policy chief called on the government to sell off its entire 50
percent stake in the cigarette maker to fund the reconstruction
of northeast Japan.
The government and ruling Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday
to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen -- up from an initial
target of 5 trillion -- by cutting other spending and selling
the government's stakes in Japan Tobacco and Tokyo Metro.
The sale of Japan Tobacco shares would take place in two
stages, first reducing the government 50 percent stake to
one-third over the next five years and then selling the rest
over another five years following necessary legislative changes.
Democratic Party policy chief Seiji Maehara also called for
the government to sell 700-800 billion yen in shares in energy
companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co , according to media reports.
Shares of Japan Tobacco were up 6 percent at 389,000 yen.
Shares of Inpex rose 2.1 percent while Japan Petroleum gained
3.4 percent.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)