Japan Tobacco announces share buyback, shuns investor call for more

TOKYO Feb 5 Japan Tobacco said on
Thursday it will buy back shares worth up to 100 billion yen
($853.5 million) but that its board was opposed to an investor
call for bigger shareholder returns.
The company said its board of directors is opposed to two
proposals made by the Children's Investment Fund - a year-end
dividend of 150 yen and a share buyback worth 150 billion yen.
The former state monopoly said its share buyback will be
worth 1.98 percent of its outstanding shares, to be conducted
between Feb. 9 and June 9.
The company said in a statement the share buyback is
designed to help improve earnings per share as part of
shareholder returns.
($1 = 117.1700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)