TCI says boosted Japan Tobacco stake to 1.37 pct

TOKYO Aug 17 The Children's Investment Fund
said it boosted its stake in Japan Tobacco (JT) to 1.37
percent from around 1 percent two months ago on expectations the
Japanese government will cut its stake, prompting a share
buyback by the world's third-largest cigarette maker.
The Britian-based activist fund now owns 137,000 shares in
Japan Tobacco, up from about 101,000 in early June when the fund
published a letter urging the company to take action to boost
shareholder returns, a TCI partner told Reuters.
The move to buy more Japan Tobacco shares came after
officials of the ruling Democratic Party indicated they would
look to lower the state's 50 percent stake to one-third to help
raise funds for rebuilding Japan's tsunami-hit northeast.
"We think there is an extremely high probability that this
will happen," Oscar Veldhuijzen, partner of the Children's
Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP, told Reuters in a telephone
interview on Wednesday.
"And JT has publicly confirmed that it will buy back the
shares from the government, which is very earnings accretive."
JT Executive Deputy President Munetaka Takeda said last
month that a share buyback would be one option if the government
decides to sell down its stake.
TCI had 101,000 shares in Japan Tobacco, or about 1 percent
of the shares outstanding, as of June 3, according to a letter
it sent to the Ministry of Finance that is available on its
website: www.jtchange.com
