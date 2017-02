TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Topix stock index on Wednesday fell to its lowest level since March 2009 on continued selling by foreign investors and as banks deepened their losses following Moody's cut to Italy's debt rating.

The Topix shed 1.1 percent to 728.29, after earlier falling as low as 724.77, breaking below its March 15 intraday low of 725.90. The Nikkei was down 0.7 percent at 8,398.42. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Joseph Radford)