Japan storm death toll rises to 25, more missing

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's death toll from tropical
depression Talas, earlier downgraded from a tropical storm, has
risen to 25 with 52 missing, the government said on Monday, as
torrential rain pounded the west of the country at the weekend,
triggering mudslides and bursting river banks.
Talas, which cut through Japan's main island on Saturday and
Sunday, was off the country's western coast as of 9:00 a.m.(0000
GMT), heading northeast, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA)
said.
There were no reports of major disruption to factory
operations and Tokyo Electric Power Co said its
tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, located
in eastern Japan, has not been affected by the storm.
Talas has mostly moved at about 10 km per hour (6 mph),
roughly the speed of a bicycle, and its slow progress caused
heavy and prolonged rainfall over Japan, the agency said.
"We'll do our utmost in terms of search and rescue
operations," Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told reporters when
asked about the disaster.
As Talas moves on, heavy rain is expected in the north of
the country, though JMA warned residents of the west to remain
on alert for landslides.
