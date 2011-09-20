UPDATE 1-Typhoon nears Japan, 1.3 mln told to evacuate

* Nagoya city calls in troops for disaster prevention
* No major disruption to plant operations reported
(Updates figures throughout)
TOKYO, Sept 20 More than 1.3 million people were
advised to evacuate on Tuesday as typhoon Roke approached Japan,
threatening the industrial city of Nagoya with heavy rain and
landslides.
In Nagoya in central Japan's Aichi prefecture about 1.1
million people were urged to evacuate, while other cities in
western Japan also issued evacuation advisories on a smaller
scale, public broadcaster NHK said.
No major disruptions to plant operations were reported.
The eye of the typhoon was 210 km (130 miles) east-southeast
of the southern island of Tanegashima, moving east-northeast at
20 km (13 miles) per hour as of 5 p.m. (0800 GMT), the
Meteorological Agency said.
"In Aichi, the heavy rain is causing some rivers to
overflow. I would like to ask people to exercise the greatest
caution against potential disasters from torrential rain, strong
winds and high waves," an agency official told a news
conference.
The city of Nagoya asked Japan's military, called the
Self-Defence Forces, to send in troops for disaster prevention,
a city official said.
Typhoon Roke follows on the heels of tropical storm Talas,
which left about 100 people dead or missing in western Japan
earlier this month.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said the typhoon had caused
no damage to its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where
reactor cooling systems were knocked out by the March 11
earthquakes and tsunami, triggering a radiation crisis. The
plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, was unaffected by
Talas.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)