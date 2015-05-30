U.S. to bring Japan under its cyber defense umbrella

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 30 The United States will extend its
cyber defense umbrella over Japan, helping its Asian ally cope
with the growing threat of online attacks against military bases
and infrastructure such as power grids, the two nations said in
a joint statement on Saturday.
"We note a growing level of sophistication among malicious
cyber actors, including non-state and state-sponsored actors,"
they said in a statement released by the U.S.-Japan Cyber
Defense Policy Working Group, which was established in 2013.
Cybersecurity is a key area where Japan and the United
States are deepening their military partnership under a set of
new security guidelines released in April, that will also
integrate their ballistic missile defense systems and give Tokyo
a bigger security role in Asia as China's military power grows.
Both the United States and Japan are wary of cyber threats,
including potential attacks from China or North Korea. While the
United States is investing heavily in building a force to
counter and retaliate against online attacks, Japan, which hosts
the biggest U.S. military contingent in Asia, has been slower to
buttress its cyber defenses.
The Japanese military's cyber defense unit has around 90
members, compared to more than 6,000 people at the Pentagon, a
Japanese Defense Ministry official said at a briefing on
Thursday.
Japan is trying to catch up as it prepares to host the 2020
Olympics in Tokyo and with cyber attacks on the rise. Assaults
on government websites are now being detected ever few seconds,
according to Japanese cyber defense experts.
In the statement on Saturday, Japan's defense ministry
pledged to "contribute to join "efforts for addressing various
cyber threats, including those against Japanese critical
infrastructure and services utilized by the Japan Self-Defense
Forces and U.S. Forces."
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who met his Japanese
counterpart Gen Nakatani at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
on Saturday, unveiled a more muscular military cyber strategy in
April that stressed an ability to retaliate with cyber weapons.
That strengthened deterrence comes in the wake of
high-profile attacks against corporations including the hacking
of Sony Pictures Entertainment last year, which the U.S. blamed
on North Korea.
China's Defense Ministry expressed concern about the new
strategy saying it would worsen tension over Internet security.
China is frequently accused by the U.S. of being engaged in
widespread hacking attacks, charges Beijing denies.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)