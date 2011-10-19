RPT-Japan, US to start trial production of 'flammable ice' -media

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
TOKYO Oct 19 Japan and the United States plan
to start joint trial production of methane hydrate in Alaska in
January, Japanese media said on Wednesday, as they look for
cost-effective ways to tap the frozen gas that is believed to be
plentiful deep under water.
ConocoPhillips is set to operate the $14 million
project in which state-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National
Corp (JOGMEC) will play a part, the Nikkei Shimbun and Asahi
newspapers reported.
Methane hydrate, known as "flammable ice", is formed from a
mixture of methane and water at specific pressure and
conditions.
Japan's trade ministry has said it was requesting a budget
of 9 billion yen ($117 million) for its first test drilling of
methane hydrate off the coast of Aichi prefecture, central
Japan, in the fiscal year starting in April.
($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen)
