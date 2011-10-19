RPT-Japan, US to start trial production of 'flammable ice' -media

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

TOKYO Oct 19 Japan and the United States plan to start joint trial production of methane hydrate in Alaska in January, Japanese media said on Wednesday, as they look for cost-effective ways to tap the frozen gas that is believed to be plentiful deep under water.

ConocoPhillips is set to operate the $14 million project in which state-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will play a part, the Nikkei Shimbun and Asahi newspapers reported.

Methane hydrate, known as "flammable ice", is formed from a mixture of methane and water at specific pressure and conditions.

Japan's trade ministry has said it was requesting a budget of 9 billion yen ($117 million) for its first test drilling of methane hydrate off the coast of Aichi prefecture, central Japan, in the fiscal year starting in April. ($1 = 76.755 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)