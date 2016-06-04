U.S. agrees to waive restrictions on Japanese military component imports

TOKYO, June 4 The United States has agreed to
waive restrictions on Japanese components used in military
equipment, making it easier for Japanese firms to supply U.S.
arms contractors and tap the world's most lucrative military
market.
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter and Japanese Minister of
Defence Gen Nakatani signed the Reciprocal Defence Procurement
Memorandum of Understanding during a meeting Saturday on the
sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) gathering in
Singapore.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 lifted a
decades-old ban on arms exports. While Japanese off-the-shelf
components have been used in defence equipment for years, the
removal of the arms export ban meant companies could for the
first time supply parts designed specifically for military
projects.
It has also opened the way for U.S. defence contractors such
as Lockheed Martin Corp, Raytheon Co to directly
tap Japanese technology companies as suppliers.
When procuring military equipment, the United States
typically restricts the use of materials from overseas, such as
titanium and other metals, imposes a "Buy American" policy and
adds tariffs and other duties on foreign parts.
The new agreement applies a blanket waiver to those
restrictions, easing access to the U.S. defence market. With an
annual budget of close to $600 billion, the United States
accounts for about a third of global military outlays,
outspending its nearest rival China by as much as four times.
The United States has inked reciprocal defence procurement
pacts with 23 other countries, mostly European North Atlantic
Treaty Organization partners. Its Japanese ally is the first
Asian country to join that list.
