Japan, U.S. agree on new daytime slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

TOKYO Feb 18 Japan on Thursday agreed to add new landing and take-off slots at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport on routes to the United States, allowing daytime flights by both nations' carriers from Haneda to the U.S. for the first time.

Aviation officials from Washington and Tokyo agreed in talks in Japan to give Japanese and U.S. carriers five new slots each between 0600 and 2300, and cut the number of slots between 2200 and 0700 from four to one, Japan's Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Land said in a news release.

The allocation of the new landing rights had been delayed because Delta Air Lines was worried that new slots at Haneda would bring greater benefits to United Airlines and American Airlines because they are in alliances that include Japanese carriers.

Haneda is much closer to central Tokyo than the city's main international airport at Narita, which Delta uses as a hub for flights to other parts of Asia. Narita is 80 km (50 miles) east of the city, while Haneda is around 20 km (13 miles) away.

United Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance group with ANA Holdings, while American Airlines is in One World with Japan Airlines. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)