Japan, U.S. agree on new daytime slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

TOKYO Feb 18 Japan on Thursday agreed to add
new landing and take-off slots at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport
on routes to the United States, allowing daytime flights by both
nations' carriers from Haneda to the U.S. for the first time.
Aviation officials from Washington and Tokyo agreed in talks
in Japan to give Japanese and U.S. carriers five new slots each
between 0600 and 2300, and cut the number of slots between 2200
and 0700 from four to one, Japan's Ministry of Land
Infrastructure and Land said in a news release.
The allocation of the new landing rights had been delayed
because Delta Air Lines was worried that new slots at
Haneda would bring greater benefits to United Airlines
and American Airlines because they are in alliances that
include Japanese carriers.
Haneda is much closer to central Tokyo than the city's main
international airport at Narita, which Delta uses as a hub for
flights to other parts of Asia. Narita is 80 km (50 miles) east
of the city, while Haneda is around 20 km (13 miles) away.
United Airlines is a member of the Star Alliance group with
ANA Holdings, while American Airlines is in One World
with Japan Airlines.
