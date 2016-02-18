UPDATE 1-Japan, U.S. agree on new daytime slots at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

(Adds government and airline comments, timing of flights, changes dateline)

By Tim Kelly and Jeffrey Dastin

TOKYO/NEW YORK Feb 18 Japan on Thursday said it agreed to add new landing and take-off slots at Tokyo's crowded Haneda airport on routes to the United States, allowing daytime flights across the Pacific by both nations' carriers for the first time in decades.

Aviation officials from Washington and Tokyo agreed in talks in Japan to give Japanese and U.S. carriers five slots each between 0600 and 2300 and cut the number of slots between 2200 and 0700 from four to one, Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said in a news release.

The earlier flight times are expected to attract more visitors to Haneda and boost airline profits on Haneda routes, allowing for flight connections that were previously impossible when travelers landed late at night.

"It will increase choice for travelers, and it will help promote competition," said U.S. lead negotiator Tom Engle, deputy assistant secretary for transportation affairs at the U.S. State Department, in an interview.

The daytime flights are expected to start as early as the fall.

Haneda is much closer to central Tokyo than the city's main international airport at Narita, which Delta Air Lines Inc uses as a hub for flights to other parts of Asia. Narita is 80 km (50 miles) east of the city, while Haneda is some 21 km (13 miles) away.

Delta had earlier pushed back against the deal, warning that lower demand could force it to scrap all its direct Narita flights over time.

It also said rivals American Airlines Group Inc and United Continental Holdings Inc would benefit from their partnerships with Japanese carriers that have extensive Haneda connections, Japan Airlines Co Ltd and ANA Holdings Inc , respectively.

Steve Johnson, American's executive vice president of corporate affairs, said in an interview that he expects Narita will remain Japan's connecting point for flights to other countries in Asia, whereas Haneda will help feed passengers to other destinations inside Japan.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly in Tokyo and Jeffrey Dastin in New York)