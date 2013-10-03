U.S., Japan agree to revise mutual defense guidelines

TOKYO Oct 3 The United States and ally Japan on
Thursday agreed to revise their long-standing mutual defense
guidelines and said they would locate a second ballistic defense
radar on Japan's west coast and relocate 5,000 U.S. Marines to
Guam.
The defense guidelines were last updated in 1997. The
agreement came after meetings between Japanese Foreign Minister
Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, and U.S.
counterparts Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of
Defense Chuck Hagel.
The revision of the guidelines between the long-time allies
reflects growing concerns about North Korea's nuclear program,
global terrorism, cyber attacks and other threats of the 21st
century.
The ministers agreed they would locate a new X-band U.S.
missile defense radar system at Kyogamisaki air base on Japan's
west coast and formalized a decision to relocate 5,000 U.S.
Marines from Okinawa to Guam.