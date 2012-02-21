UPDATE 4-Japan, US near deal on Iran oil import cut, report says 11 pct

* Yomiuri: Japan to cut Iran crude imports at least 11 pct
per yr
* Trade and foreign ministers say no agreements reached yet
* Washington says 'premature' to discuss specific cases
* Japan's energy imports up due to Fukushima radiation
crisis
By Osamu Tsukimori and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japan is close to agreement
with Washington on the size of cuts refiners must make in
imports of Iranian crude oil to win waivers from U.S. sanctions,
two ministers said on Tuesday after a media report the two sides
would settle on an 11 percent cut.
The Yomiuri newspaper, citing unidentified sources, said
Japan and the United States reached an agreement at talks last
week about the size of cuts to crude imports from Iran, with a
formal deal expected by the end of this month.
Avoiding sanctions is essential to protect the Japanese
financial sector's operations abroad, but cutting oil imports
could pose a risk to Japan's economy.
Reliance on oil imports has grown since a 2011 earthquake
and tsunami triggered the Fukushima radiation crisis, leading to
most nuclear reactors at Japanese power plants being shut down.
"We are closely negotiating with the United States and are
moving forward towards mutual understanding, but it is not the
case that we have reached a conclusion," Trade Minister Yukio
Edano told reporters.
Washington is pushing ahead with sanctions because it fears
Iran might use its nuclear programme to develop nuclear weapons.
The European Union has imposed its own embargo on oil
imports from Iran, to start from July 1. In response, Iran
ordered a halt of oil sales to Britain and France on Sunday in a
move symbolic of Tehran's anger with the West.
Iran, the biggest producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia,
denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme has
military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes.
NEEDS MORE IMPORTS AFTER FUKUSHIMA DISASTER
The United States says it will punish financial institutions
that deal with Iran's central bank, the main clearing house for
oil revenues, by shutting them out of U.S. markets. A country
can earn a waiver from the sanctions if it significantly reduces
trade with Iran.
"Many countries have approached us to discuss their efforts
to reduce purchases of Iranian crude which, by statute, could
except them from sanctions," a senior official in President
Barack Obama's administration said.
"We are discussing specific cases with specific countries.
It would be premature to discuss any of them at this time."
Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba also said no
agreement has been reached yet. Japan is offering to continue
cutting Iranian oil imports but talks are ongoing, a foreign
ministry official said earlier.
One reason Japan may be reluctant to support publicly a
reduction in Iranian oil imports with the same vigour as Europe
is that Tokyo is worried about damaging close diplomatic ties it
has had with Tehran in the past.
Japan needs to import more oil to make up for declining use
of nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster last March
triggered the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl 25 years ago.
Public safety fears have prevented the restart of reactors
halted for routine checks, and only two of the nation's 54
reactors are still operating. The last of those is due to be
shut down by late April.
Japan is the third-biggest customer for Iranian oil,
although its imports of Iranian crude fell 11.7 percent last
year to 313,000 barrels per day (bpd), accounting for 8.8
percent of total oil imports. They have declined by more than
half from 683,000 bpd in 2003, partly because Iranian oil is
more expensive than other Middle Eastern crude.
If Japan cut Iranian oil imports by 11 percent from last
year's level, as the Yomiuri reported, that would amount to a
reduction of 34,430 bpd.
Cosmo Oil Co has already lowered its Iran crude
imports to a little below 30,000 bpd from about 40,000 bpd since
January, industry sources say.
Other refiners' imports are seen steady so far this year,
but imports are likely to be down further from April, when most
annual contracts are renewed. Japanese refiners have been
awaiting instructions from the government before launching talks
with Iran on annual contracts.
Although refiners need to replace Iran crude with oil from
other sources, buying less Iranian oil could turn out to be
beneficial because the threat of sanctions has pushed up the
cost of settlements, tanker chartering and insurance.
Some Japanese refiners are negotiating with top exporter
Saudi Arabia to make up for any shortfall.
Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a unit of
JX Holdings, said it has not received any instruction
from the government on Iranian oil, including the reported 11
percent cut, and whether Japan will win waivers. Two other
refiners had also heard nothing, industry sources said.
"We are worried because the government is not good at
planning ahead," one source at a Japanese buyer of Iranian crude
said.
By contrast, China and South Korea, the two other big Asian
buyers of crude, increased imports from Iran last year.