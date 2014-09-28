UPDATE 3-At least 31 feared dead near peak of Japanese volcano

* 31 presumed dead, over 40 injured in surprise eruption
* Peak was crowded with hikers, including children
* First fatalities in Japanese volcanic eruption since 1991
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO, Sept 28 Thirty-one people were presumed
dead on Sunday near the peak of a Japanese volcano that erupted
a day earlier, catching hundreds of hikers unawares as it
belched out clouds of rock and ash.
The deaths on Mount Ontake, 200 km (125 miles) west of
Tokyo, were the first from a Japanese volcanic eruption since
1991.
Police said the 31 were found in "cardio-pulmonary arrest",
but declined to confirm their deaths pending a formal
examination, as per Japanese custom. Public broadcaster NHK and
the Kyodo news agency later reported that four, all male, had
been confirmed dead.
An official in the area said rescue efforts had been called
off due to rising levels of toxic gas near the peak, as well as
approaching nightfall.
Hundreds of people, including children, were stranded on the
mountain, a popular hiking site, after it erupted without
warning on Saturday, sending ash pouring down the slope for more
than 3 km (2 miles.)
Most made their way down later on Saturday but about 40
spent the night near the 3,067 metre (10,062 feet) peak. Some
wrapped themselves in blankets and huddled in the basement of
buildings.
"The roof on the mountain lodge was destroyed by falling
rock, so we had to take refuge below the building," one told NHK
national television. "That's how bad it was."
More than 40 people were injured, several with broken bones.
Earlier, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency had said
authorities were trying to confirm the whereabouts of 45 people.
It was not clear whether those 45 included the 31 people
found in cardio-pulmonary arrest.
The volcano was still erupting on Sunday, pouring smoke and
ash hundreds of metres into the sky. Ash was found on cars as
far as 80 km (50 miles) away.
Volcanoes erupt periodically in Japan, one of the world's
most seismically active nations, but there have been no
fatalities since 1991, when 43 people died in a pyroclastic
flow, a superheated current of gas and rock, at Mount Unzen in
the southwest of the country.
Ontake, Japan's second-highest volcano, last erupted seven
years ago. Its last major eruption was in 1979.
Satoshi Saito, a 52-year-old hiker who climbed Ontake on
Saturday and descended less than an hour before the eruption,
said the weather was good and the mountain, known for its autumn
foliage, was crowded with people carrying cameras.
"There were no earthquakes or strange smells on the mountain
when I was there," Saito, who usually climbs Ontake several
times a year, told Reuters. He also said there were no warnings
of possible eruptions posted on the trail.
"But a man who runs a hotel near the mountain told me that
the number of small earthquakes had risen these past two months,
and everyone thought it was weird," Saito said.
ENVELOPING BLACKNESS
Video footage on the Internet showed huge grey clouds
boiling towards climbers at the peak and people scrambling to
descend as blackness enveloped them. NHK footage showed windows
in a mountain lodge darkening and people screaming as heavy
objects pelted the roof.
"All of a sudden ash piled up so quickly that we couldn't
even open the door," Shuichi Mukai, who worked in a mountain
lodge just below the peak, told Reuters. The building quickly
filled with hikers taking refuge.
"We were really packed in, maybe 150 people. There were some
children crying, but most people were calm. We waited there in
hard hats until they told us it was safe to come down."
Flights at Tokyo's Haneda airport suffered delays on
Saturday as planes changed routes to avoid the volcano, but were
mostly back to normal by Sunday, an airport spokeswoman said.
Japan lies on the "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped band of
fault lines and volcanoes circling the edges of the Pacific
Ocean, and is home to 110 active volcanoes.
One of these, Sakurajima at the southern end of the western
island of Kyushu, is 50 km (31 miles) from Kyushu Electric
Power's Sendai nuclear plant, which was approved to
restart by Japan's nuclear regulator earlier in September.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority has said the chance of
volcanic activity during the Sendai plant's lifespan is
negligible, even though five giant calderas, crater-like
depressions formed by past eruptions, are also nearby.
Kyushu Electric has said it will install new monitoring
equipment around nearby calderas and develop plans to remove
highly radioactive fuel to a safer site if the threat of an
eruption is detected.
There are no nuclear plants near Ontake.
An official at the volcano division of the Japan
Meteorological Agency said that, while there had been a rising
number of small earthquakes detected at Ontake since Sept. 10,
the eruption could not have been predicted easily.
"There were no other signs of an imminent eruption, such as
earth movements or changes on the mountain's surface," the
official told Reuters. "With only the earthquakes, we couldn't
really say this would lead to an eruption."
