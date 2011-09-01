Japan market watchdog steps up foreign fund scrutiny

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission in July established a team of 20
officials to scrutinize offshore funds over growing concerns of
dubious trading ahead of public share offerings , an
official from the watchdog told Reuters.
The group includes lawyers and former employees of foreign
financial institutions who will monitor overseas fund activities
in Tokyo, the official said on condition he wasn't
identified .
When necessary, the team will interview overseas fund
operators in conjunction with their local regulators, and may
file criminal complaints if funds employ agents in Japan, the
SESC official said.
The move comes amid growing pressure on Japan's financial
regulator and market operators to clamp down on possible illegal
activity following allegations of insider trading related to new
share issues last year when heavy short-selling occurred prior
to stock announcements. That led to accusations that information
about the issues was being leaked to some overseas investors.
Shares typically fall sharply after the announcement of new
share issue, diluting the value of existing shares. By
short-selling prior to an issue investor can buy them back
cheaply and pocket the difference.
Last year, new share issues, including one by Nippon Sheet
Glass , sparked complaints after the shares were heavily
sold prior to their announcements. No charges involving those
share issues have yet been brought by authorities in Japan.
