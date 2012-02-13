UPDATE 1-JAL to spend 500 bln yen on new aircraft-Nikkei

Feb 14 Bankrupt Japan Airlines Co plans to invest about 500 billion yen ($6.46 billion) over a five-year period starting this April in new planes and related spending, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Japan Airlines, also known as JAL, scaled back new-jet expenditures to several tens of billions of yen a year after the bankruptcy filing. It now plans to boost annual outlay to 100 billion yen, the business daily said.

JAL plans to retire older models and replace them with fuel-efficient jets and expects to save 50 billion yen in flight operating costs over five years, Nikkei said.

The fleet is expected to total 220 by the end of fiscal 2016, Nikkei said.