UPDATE 1-Japan plans average mileage rules; joining US, Europe

* Japan plans fuel econ standards averaged across a car
maker's fleet
* Draft guideline calls for 24.1 pct improvement in
passenger car avg mileage
Tokyo Aug 19 Japan is looking to join the
United States and Europe in adopting standards that set fuel
economy targets averaged across a car maker's entire fleet,
according to a government proposal announced on Friday.
The draft guideline calls for an improvement of 24.1 percent
in the average mileage of passenger cars in Japan to 20.3
km/litre in 2020, against 16.3 km/l measured in 2009, the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.
By adopting the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE)
methodology, automakers would be awarded for mounting
fuel-saving technology such as hybrid systems on a large volume
of cars, and not be penalised for failing to meet standards in
other categories, divided into 15 weight classes. That would in
turn help car makers concentrate their R&D resources rather than
spreading them thin, a ministry official said.
If finalised, the new guidelines could take effect as early
as next spring, the government said.
Electric cars and plug-in hybrids would be excluded from the
fuel economy targets because they make up just 0.1 percent of
current sales in Japan, the official said.
Many car models already meet the ministry's 2020 standards.
The mileage of Honda Motor Co's Fit, Nissan Motor
Co's March and Mazda Motor Corp's Demio in the
popular subcompact category all exceed the 2020 target of 23.4
km/l in that weight class.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)