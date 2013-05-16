Mitsui, others to buy 33 pct in Sempra's Louisiana LNG project - Nikkei

May 17 Mitsui & Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp
and Nippon Yusen KK will reach an agreement
with U.S. energy company Sempra Energy for an about 33
percent interest in a liquefied natural gas project in the state
of Louisiana, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The Japanese companies along with French firm GDF Suez SA
will invest in Cameron LNG - a Sempra unit that now
operates an LNG terminal in Hackberry, Louisiana - to build a
processing facility to cool locally produced natural gas into
liquid, the newspaper said.
The companies expect the facility to have a capacity of 12
million tons per year by 2017, the Nikkei said.
The total project cost is expected to be about $10 billion,
and the Japanese firms' capital outlays will reach about 100
billion yen (about $980 million), the daily said.
Mitsui and Mitsubishi plan to sell the LNG to power and gas
suppliers in Japan and elsewhere in Asia, the Japanese newspaper
said.