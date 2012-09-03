Toshiba, Hitachi, others to invest $1.53 bln on wind power- Nikkei

Sept 4 Toshiba Corp, Hitachi Zosen Corp
, JFE Steel Corp and three other companies
plan to invest 120 billion yen ($1.53 billion) over a decade to
set up offshore wind turbines, the Nikkei reported.
Potential sites for the project, which will have a
production capacity of 300,000 kilowatts, include areas off the
coast of the Kyushu region in southern Japan, the newspaper
said.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Toa Corp
and Toyo Construction Co Ltd are the other companies,
the Japanese business daily said.
Funds will be raised through a special-purpose company and
project financing, the Nikkei said.
Japan hopes to begin building commercial offshore wind
farms, following in the footsteps of Europe, especially world
leader Britain.
The Japanese environment ministry has estimated the country
can eventually build 1,600 gigawatts of offshore wind power
capacity.