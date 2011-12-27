Japanese retailers to open over 3,400 stores in FY12-Nikkei

UPDATE 1-Publicis pushed to loss by digital writedown
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
Dec 28 Japan's five major convenience store operators will open more than 3,400 outlets in fiscal 2012 as customer traffic increases, the Nikkei said.
This will be a fifth more than the number of stores opened this year, the Japanese business daily said.
Seven & i Holdings Co unit Seven-Eleven Japan Co plans to open 1,350 sites and will focus on the earthquake-ravaged northeast, the paper said.
Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart Co, Lawson Inc, Circle K Sunkus Co and Ministop Co will likely open 3,460-3,610 stores, the Nikkei said.
The net increase -- new openings minus closings -- will likely be 1,880-2,130 stores, up 40-60 percent from this fiscal year, the paper said.
* Company sticks to margin targets (Writes through with additional material)
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as it recorded an impairment charge of C$80.1 million ($61.04 million).
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)