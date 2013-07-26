版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 14:15 BJT

Japan Post, Aflac forge insurance tie-up

TOKYO, July 26 Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday that it had entered into a tie-up with American Family Life Assurance Co (Aflac) that would allow the U.S. insurer to sell cancer insurance at more than 20,000 post offices across Japan, up from the current 1,000.

In addition to a national network of post offices, state-owned Japan Post runs the country's biggest banking and insurance operations, overshadowing private lenders and insurers.

Aflac, which counts on Japan for almost 80 percent of its business, dominates Japan's cancer insurance market with about a 70 percent share.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐