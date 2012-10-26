Japan to prepare IPO for Japan Post, aims to list in 3 yrs

TOKYO Oct 26 Japan will start preparing an initial public offering of its biggest savings institution, Japan Post Holdings Co, and wants to list the state-owned institution within three years, postal minister Mikio Shimoji told a briefing on Friday.

The government has drafted a plan to sell shares of Japan Post, which also runs the country's postal service and a large insurance arm, in a move that would enable it to raise up to 7 trillion yen ($87 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.