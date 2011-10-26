UPDATE 1-Jarden Q3 beats market expectations

(Follows alerts)

* Q3 EPS $1.18 vs est $1.10

* Q3 rev up 11 pct at $1.8 bln vs est $1.7 bln (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 Diversified consumer products company Jarden Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations, helped by strong sales of its recreation and sporting goods.

The company, which owns brands from Mr. Coffee to Crock-Pot and K2, earned $90.7 million, or $1.03 a share, compared with $80.6 million, or 90 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.18 a share in the third quarter.

Jarden, which supplies products to retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc , Target Corp and Bed, Bath and Beyond , said revenue rose 11 percent to $1.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.10 a share, on revenue of $1.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Rye, New York-based Jarden closed at $33.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)