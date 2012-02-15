UPDATE 1-Jarden 4th-qtr trumps Street view

* Q4 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.91

* Q4 rev $1.74 bln vs est $1.73 bln

Feb 15 Consumer products maker Jarden Corp beat analysts' profit estimates for the twelfth straight quarter, boosted by strong sales of camping and sporting goods as well as household products.

The company, which owns brands such as Mr. Coffee, Crock-Pot and K2, earned a fourth-quarter profit of $21.1 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with $46.7 million, or 52 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 96 cents a share.

Jarden, which supplies products to retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and Bed, Bath and Beyond , said revenue rose 3 percent to $1.74 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 91 cents a share on a revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Rye, New York-based Jarden, which have risen about 15 percent since their year low in August, had closed at $34.01 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.