Consumer conglomerate Jarden set to rise -Barron's

NEW YORK, Sept. 11 Jarden Corp JAH.N, the
maker of consumer products including Sunbeam, Coleman, Marmot
and Oster, is a good bet for low-risk earnings growth,
according to a report in the Sept. 12 issue of Barron's.
Jarden's earnings rose to $2.90 per share in 2010 from 90
cents in 2003. It is on track this year for earnings of $3.37
per share and is valued at a multiple of only about 8.6 times
this year's profits, according to the report.
Most of Jarden's brands, such as First Alert smoke
detectors, hold industry-leading positions and are extremely
important to retailers. Jarden also continues to expand its
business, with nearly a third of its projected 2011 sales
expected to come from products launched in the past three
years, according to the report.
Senior executives have lucrative incentives tied to the
company generating $5 per share in earnings by 2014. While
Jarden is known for its acquisition strategy, it should be able
to hit its earnings target by growing sales and improving
margins in its existing businesses, according to the report.
Jarden's shares closed at $28.14 on Friday.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Leslie Adler)