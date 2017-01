Dec 14 Newell Rubbermaid Inc, the maker of Sharpie markers and Parker pens, said it would buy Jarden Corp, which makes Sunbeam kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear, to create a consumer products company with revenue of $16 billion.

Jarden shareholders will receive $21 in cash and 0.862 Newell shares for each share held. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)